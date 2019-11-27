Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby says he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn’t commit.
Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is “not going to hear me say that I have remorse.” He thinks it’s therefore unlikely he’ll be released early.
He made the comments in a phone interview on Sunday with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.
Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.
Sam Hunt: Sorry for driving drunk after Tennessee show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)— Country singer Sam Hunt has apologized for drinking and driving.
The Tennessean reports Hunt tweeted Friday that he made the “poor and selfish” decision to drive himself home after a friend’s show in Nashville last week. Hunt was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and violating open container law.
Recently released 911 calls show Metro Nashville police received several reports of an SUV driving the wrong way down a one-way road. An arrest warrant says officers found Hunt swerving between lanes and pulled him over. It says two empty beer containers were in the passenger seat. The newspaper says he had a blood-alcohol level of .173, over the legal driving limit of .08. Hunt’s been released on bond and is set to appear in court in January.
