Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.
The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.
“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.
Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.
“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.
Passenger in Offset’s car arrested for concealed weapon
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A passenger in a car driven by Migos rapper Offset was arrested in Beverly Hills, California Saturday evening on charges of carrying a concealed, loaded firearm in public, police said.
The Beverly Hills Police Department tweeted that 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar is being held on a $35,000 bail.
Offset livestreamed himself being questioned by police on his Instagram account. The video has since been deleted and he was later released.
Police said they received information from a passerby about a person who pointed a weapon at him from a vehicle, which patrol units stopped and investigated.
Officials added that reports that Offset had been arrested were inaccurate.
