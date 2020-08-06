WEtv to honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work
LOS ANGELES — WEtv will honor Tamar Braxton’s request to end future work together, but the network expects to premiere the singer’s reality show next month.
The network wished Braxton “nothing but the best” in a statement Monday. Her reality series called “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was expected to premiere last week, but the show has been postponed to Sept. 10.
“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement said. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”
Braxton’s request to end her future working relationship with WEtv comes after police confirmed they responded to a medical emergency July 16 at the downtown Los Angeles high rise that she calls home. She wrote about her career demands on the reality series being “excessive and unfair” in a recent social media post.
Kanye West withdraws petition to get on NJ’s 2020 ballot
TRENTON, N.J. — Kanye West withdrew his petition to appear as a presidential candidate on New Jersey’s ballot, according to an email chain between a judge and what appears to be the rapper’s campaign email address.
In email correspondence obtained by The Associated Press, an unidentified person writing from a Kanye 2020 address tells Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson that West is dropping his effort to appear on New Jersey’s ballot.
“At this time, Kanye 2020 has no further option than to regrettably withdraw from New Jersey and cease further efforts to place Mr. West’s name on the New Jersey ballot,” the Kanye 2020 email said late Monday.
Cookson replied Tuesday, accepting the withdrawal.
“I will consider this email as a request for a withdrawal of your petition to be placed in nomination for the President of the United States in the State of New Jersey,” Cookson wrote.
Election law attorney Scott Salmon objected to West’s petition last month, arguing that it failed to pass legal muster because signatures were incomplete and in some cases appeared written in very similar handwriting.
Salmon, who is a registered Democrat but brought the complaint on his own behalf, reacted positively to the news that West had withdrawn.
“I am glad that the Kanye campaign has realized that their petition was so deficient that it wasn’t even worth defending,” Salmon said in a phone interview. “It sort of highlights the fact that it shouldn’t have been submitted in the first place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.