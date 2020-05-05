Stahl says she fought coronavirus
NEW YORK — CBS News “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl said Sunday that she’s finally feeling well after a battle with COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for a week.
Stahl said she was “really scared” after fighting pneumonia caused by the coronavirus for two weeks at home before going to the hospital.
“One of the rules of journalism is ‘don’t become part of the story,’” Stahl said at the end of Sunday’s broadcast. “But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-one-million Americans who did become part of it.”
Stahl, 78, is the dean of correspondents at television’s best-known newsmagazine. She joined “60 Minutes” in March 1991, and before that was moderator of the Sunday talk show “Face the Nation” and a Washington correspondent.
Stahl said she found an overworked and overwhelmed staff when she was hospitalized but paid tribute to their care, and said she was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers when discharged.
“In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs,” she said.
Prince guitar, McCartney Beatles lyrics for auction
LOS ANGELES — A guitar from Prince’s prime and some legendary Beatles lyrics sketched out by Paul McCartney are among the items going up for auction at a major music artifacts sale.
Julien’s Auctions announced Monday that the auction taking place June 19 and 20 in Beverly Hills and online will include a 1984 blue “cloud” guitar custom-made for Prince that he played in his prime period just after “Purple Rain.”
The auctioneer calls the instrument, with the artist’s “love” symbol on the neck and gold hardware, “one of the most important guitars from the early years of Prince’s career ever to come to auction.” It’s projected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000, the auction house said.
A purple suit, a pendant and a pair of boots from Prince will be for sale too.
A page of McCartney’s handwritten lyrics, featuring cross-outs, revisions and earlier drafts of lines for the song “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” from the Beatles’ 1969 album “Abbey Road,” will also be up for auction.
The lyric sheet is expected to draw between $200,000 and $300,000.
The auction will also have memorabilia from Madonna, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, the Rolling Stones, Queen, and David Bowie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.