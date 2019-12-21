Author JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments
NEW YORK — J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.
The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”
On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: “Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”
The “Harry Potter” author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”
A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.
Ex-model sues Weinstein, renewing allegations of abuse at 16
NEW YORK — A former model who accused Harvey Weinstein last year of sexually abusing her when she was 16 years old filed a new lawsuit against him Thursday, saying she didn’t want to be included in a proposed global settlement that would split $25 million among various accusers.
Kaja Sokola, who previously made the allegations in an class-action lawsuit that identified her as Jane Doe, said the proposed settlement was not “fair or just.” She said it lacked accountability for Weinstein and his alleged enablers and provided insufficient compensation for his accusers.
Sokola is suing Weinstein under New York’s Child Victims Act, which gives people a one-year window to sue over sexually abuse they say they endured as children, sometimes decades ago. Her lawyers say it is the first lawsuit filed against Weinstein under the law.
A message seeking comment was left with Weinstein’s publicist.
Sokola alleges Weinstein assaulted her at his Manhattan apartment in 2002, just days after they’d met at an event involving her modeling agency. She says Weinstein promised to take her to lunch to discuss her career, but instead took her to his empty SoHo apartment and “aggressively and threateningly” demanded sex.
In the lawsuit, Sokola alleges that Weinstein instructed her to take off her clothes, boasted about having “made” the careers of a pair of Oscar-winning actresses, and intimated she’d never work as an actress unless she gave in to his demands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.