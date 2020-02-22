Police: Robbery looks unlikely as motive in rapper killing
LOS ANGELES — The home-invasion death of rising rapper Pop Smoke in Los Angeles does not appear to be part of a robbery, police said Thursday, as detectives sought to identify the shooter and the music community mourned.
Investigators were not ruling out a robbery, but they were looking at other possible motives as well, said Capt. Jonathan Tippet, head of the Robber-Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The 20-year-old Brooklyn, New York, rapper whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson was killed Wednesday at a home in the Hollywood Hills. A 911 call from a friend of someone in the house reported armed intruders inside the home, police said.
An autopsy was planned after Pop Smoke was declared dead at a hospital. Police have not announced any arrests or named any suspects.
Hundreds of people gathered in the streets of Brooklyn on Wednesday night, playing the rapper’s music and dancing at an impromptu vigil. In Manhattan, rapper Roddy Ricch performed Pop Smoke’s hit “Welcome to the Party” at a concert.
Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj, who collaborated with Pop Smoke, were among those paying tribute on social media.
Trump apparently not a fan of ‘Parasite’ movie
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of “Parasite,” his biggest complaint being that the movie was made in South Korea.
Trump started talking about the Academy Awards during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday. Parasite was named best picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to get the top honor.
“What the hell was that all about?” Trump said. “We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know.”
Neon, the U.S. distributor for the subtitled film, shot back on Twitter: “Understandable. He can’t read.”
The audience booed when Trump mentioned the Academy Awards and then cheered when he said: “Can we get like ‘’Gone with the Wind’ back please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies.”
“Parasite” tells the story of how a family of four poor, unemployed people living in a slum basement apartment comically infiltrates a wealthy family residing at a luxurious mansion before things unravel violently and tragically.
