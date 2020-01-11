R. Kelly girlfriend pleads not guilty to battery charge
CHICAGO — A fight between two of R. Kelly’s girlfriends inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium led to a domestic battery charge against one of them and sent the other to the hospital, Chicago police said Thursday.
Joycelyn Savage, 24, was taken into custody after allegedly punching a 22-year-old woman in the face Wednesday, police said. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.
Savage’s hands were shackled as she appeared in Cook County Circuit Court on Thursday to plead not guilty to the charges. The assistant public defender representing Savage asked that she be released on a recognizance bond, and Judge Erika Orr agreed.
The brawl between the women, who had been living with Kelly before he was jailed last year on sexual abuse and other charges, began shortly after 2 p.m. when police were called to the Trump Tower building for a “battery in progress” involving two women, Officer Anthony Spicuzza told the Chicago Tribune.
The women were separated and when officers arrived, the 22-year-old woman told them that she and Savage had an argument that became physical when the older woman allegedly hit her in the face.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy in New Mexico
SOCORRO, N.M. — Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.
Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.
Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.
The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.
Jackie, Tito Jackson return to Gary to tour hometown school
GARY, Ind. — Two of Michael Jackson’s brothers returned to their hometown of Gary, Indiana, to watch students perform at a school the siblings last visited nearly a half-century ago.
Jackie and Tito Jackson dropped by Gary’s West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday for a tour of its performing arts classrooms and to see students demonstrate their talents in orchestra, dance, voice, recording techniques and theatrics.
“You guys are so good,” Jackie Jackson said as he hugged singer Taylor Iman following her performance of The Jackson 5’s hit, “I’ll Be There.”
The last time the brothers visited the school, then known as West Side High School, was for a 1971 concert featured the same year in The Jackson 5′s “Goin’ Back to Indiana” television special, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The Jackson 5 featured Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, who died at age 50 in 2009.
Jackie and Tito were in Gary on Wednesday for events related to the upcoming groundbreaking for the northwestern Indiana city’s Hard Rock Casino, said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild.
When asked what advice the brothers would give students who want to pursue a career in the performing arts, Tito responded: “You have to work hard.”
Jackie added that, “I would tell them to follow their dreams and never give up.”
The brothers said they are still performing and recently toured in Denmark.
