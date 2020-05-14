Ex-lovers of Johnny Depp come to his defense
LONDON — Two former romantic partners of actor Johnny Depp came to his defense Wednesday in his libel suit against British newspaper The Sun, dismissing claims that he was violent or abusive.
Actresses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder offered supportive statements for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, who is suing the tabloid paper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, over an April 2018 article which referred to the 56-year-old Depp as a “wife -beater.”
The article contained allegations by Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, who filed for divorce after requesting a domestic violence restraining order. Depp has strenuously denied the allegations.
“We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together,” Paradis said, court documents show. “Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”
Once-ousted producer Dr. Luke marks comeback
NEW YORK — In 2014, songmaster Dr. Luke had logged his 16th No. 1 with Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse,” solidifying his place as pop music’s reigning prince of hits, a throne that could only be challenged by one another person — his mentor Max Martin. He seemed unstoppable.
But the hits came to a halt as Dr. Luke became entangled in a bitter lawsuit with former collaborator Kesha, who accused him of sexual assault during their yearslong partnership, which began when he became her mentor when she was 17. Dr. Luke has vigorously denied the allegations.
Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, is marking a comeback with the funky Doja Cat hit “Say So,” which topped this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to its remix featuring Nicki Minaj. The song, produced and co-written by Dr. Luke, is on Doja Cat’s sophomore album “Hot Pink,” released last November on Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.
