Queen Elizabeth takes part in first public video call
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has taken part in her first public video conference call to chat to four carers about the challenges they face looking after people close to them during the coronavirus pandemic.
As part of Carers Week in the U.K., the 94-year-old monarch showed once again that she’s adept at meeting the challenges posed by new technologies.
“Interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already,” she said in part of the call that was posted Thursday on the royal family’s social media accounts.
“I’m very glad to have been able to join you today,” she added.
Elizabeth was last to join the call and the first to leave — one piece of royal protocol that Buckingham Palace opted to preserve.
The queen, who has been isolating with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle over the past three months, was on the call for around 20 minutes after logging in online from the castle’s Oak Room. The call took place on June 4.
During the call, she heard about the isolation and difficulties carers have been facing through the pandemic.
“What was really nice was that, while you could tell she had never done that kind of call for work before, she really took it in her stride,” said one of the people on the call, 24-year-old Alexandra Atkins, from the Welsh city of Swansea.
JK Rowling replies to critics over her transgender comments
LOS ANGELES — “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling said she refuses to “bow down” to criticism about her recent comments on transgender people.
Rowling published a lengthy post on her blog website Wednesday in response to the backlash and her concerns over “new trans activism.” She has been under hefty scrutiny about her thoughts on transgender identity from the LGBTQ community along with Eddie Redmayne and Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in the Harry Potter film franchise.
“I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it,” she said.
Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece published by the website Devex, a media platform for the global development community, that used the phrase “people who menstruate.” Rowling implied it should have said “women.”
