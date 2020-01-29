Nicki Minaj’s brother sentenced to 25 years to life
MINEOLA, N.Y. — The brother of rapper Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.
A judge convicted Jelani Maraj of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017. The victim testified during the trial that Maraj repeatedly raped her in 2015 while her mother was at work.
Prosecutors have said DNA evidence recovered from the girl’s pajama pants was linked to Maraj. The girl’s younger brother also testified at the trial that he witnessed one assault.
Maraj’s attorney appealed conviction in 2018, claiming that there was jury misconduct. The judge ruled in October that the defense did not meet the necessary burden of proof.
Maraj said in court Monday that he had an alcohol problem and asked for a “second chance.” One of his attorneys said he suffered from health issues including hypertension, gout and anemia and requested the minimum sentence of 10 years to life.
DiCaprio, Zellweger and more Oscar hopefuls attend luncheon
LOS ANGELES — Renée Zellweger, Al Pacino and dozens of other Academy Award nominees bowed their heads in a moment of silence Monday for Kobe Bryant to open the annual Oscars luncheon, a somber moment in an otherwise sunny annual affair that serves as a meet-and-greet, celebration and training session for each year’s class of nominees.
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President David Rubin asked the audience to honor the NBA star and 2018 Oscar winner, and his daughter, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
“With all the success he had on the court, he was the most excited person in the room that day,” Rubin said of Bryant at the 2018 luncheon.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Laura Dern, Robert De Niro and Quentin Tarantino were all set upon by groups of photographers as they walked into the luncheon being held just a few steps from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, home to the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9.
Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim’s dad’s ID info
SORRENTO, Fla. — A Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said.
Wolfgang Halbig, 73, was arrested Monday on a charge that he was in unlawful possession of another person’s identification, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Halbig was a guest on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He’s been sued by the Sandy Hook families for defamation for falsely claiming that the massacre never happened. The 2012 mass shooting left 20 first graders and six adults dead at the elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed several people and law enforcement agencies the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died at Sandy Hook.
Pozner reported to sheriff officials that Halbig has continued to harass him over the internet since 2018.
Jail records show Halbig was released Monday on $5,000 bond. No online court records had been posted early Tuesday so it was unknown if he had a lawyer.
