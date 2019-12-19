‘Survivor’ dealing with #MeToo-era controversy
NEW YORK — The CBS game “Survivor” ends its 39th edition this week reeling from controversy over its first-ever forced removal of a contestant, a Hollywood agent sent packing after young women complained about inappropriate touching.
The abrupt exit of player Dan Spilo, for what CBS said was an off-camera incident, didn’t end questions about whether the network fumbled a #MeToo-era issue that it knew about months ago.
CBS has the chance to address its decisions Wednesday, when it airs the traditional one-hour post-mortem discussion after the season’s conclusion. Spilo has not been invited to participate. For the first time, that post-show discussion will be taped instead of live.
Acknowledging “things we could have been done differently,” CBS late Tuesday announced steps to avoid similar problems in future seasons.
Tekashi 6ix9ine gets prison term in racketeering case
NEW YORK — The rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday by a judge who said his cooperation with prosecutors let him dodge decades in prison but did not absolve him entirely for using a violent gang as his “personal hit squad.”
The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, could have faced a mandatory minimum 37 years in prison for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting.
In addition to the drastically reduced prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer also fined him $35,000 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining and directing violence by the gang known as Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.
