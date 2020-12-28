Roger Berlind, Tony-winning Broadway producer, dies at 90
NEW YORK — Roger Berlind, a producer of more than 100 Broadway plays and musicals and the winner of 25 Tony Awards, has died. He was 90.
He died Dec. 18 at his home in New York City. His family said cardiopulmonary arrest was to blame, The New York Times reported.
The Brooklyn-born Berlind enjoyed a four-decade career that boosted the success of actors including Glenn Close and Jeremy Irons.
He wasn’t born into the theater, though. Despite youthful aspirations as a songwriter, he found work on Wall Street, becoming a brokerage partner before the death of his wife and three of four children in a June 1975 plane crash in New York City that changed the trajectory of his life.
He told the Times in 1998 that building a business and making money didn’t make sense to him anymore.
Eventually, he turned to Broadway, redefining himself through a new career.Brook
Berlind, his second wife, defined the switch in stage terms.
“His life was utterly bifurcated by the accident,” she said. “There was Act I and Act II. I don’t think many other people could have gone on to such success after such catastrophe.”
Survivors include his wife and son, two granddaughters and a brother.
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69
Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the quick, fluid sounds he conjured from his storied Martin D-28 guitar, has died at age 69.
Rice died Friday at his home in Reidsville, North Carolina, according to International Bluegrass Music Association spokesperson Casey Campbell, who did not immediately provide additional details. Rice lived in Reidsville with his wife, Pamela Hodges Rice.
Ricky Skaggs, one of the many musicians who revered Rice and performed and recorded with him, called him “the single most influential acoustic guitar player in the last 50 years.”
“Sometime during Christmas morning while making his coffee, our dear friend and guitar hero Tony Rice passed from this life and made his swift journey to his heavenly home,” Skaggs wrote on Facebook this weekend.
{span}Rice had health problems over the past quarter-century. A muscle disorder around his vocal cords left him unable to sing onstage, and tennis elbow limited his playing. His last live guitar performance was in 2013, when he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.{/span}
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.