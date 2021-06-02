Kelly Osbourne opens up about drug addictions
NEW YORK — Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her battles with drug and alcohol addiction, stopping by “Red Table Talk” to discuss getting hooked as a teen and relapsing after the pandemic.
The TV personality said she ended almost four years of sobriety in in April 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic was waning, triggered into drinking alcohol again after seeing a couple sipping champagne.
“I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me. And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too,’” she said on the Facebook Watch show. “And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”
Osbourne’s episode of “Red Table Talk” airs on Facebook Watch on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PDT/noon EDT.
Osbourne told the hosts — Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith; and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris — about the origins of her addictions.
She has said her drug use became the heaviest during her mother’s cancer battle and after her father, “Crazy Train” singer Ozzy Osbourne, almost died after an ATV accident in 2003.
Underwood, wife Desiree DaCosta ending marriage
Actor Blair Underwood and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, have announced they’re ending their marriage after 27 years.
In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the couple called their marriage “a beautiful journey” and praised their three children, ages 24, 22 and 19.
“After a tremendous amount of thought, prayer & work on ourselves individually & collectively, we have come to the conclusion to end our marriage that began 27 years ago,” the statement said.
Underwood, 56, first gained fame in the late ’80s on the NBC drama “L.A. Law.” He has received two Golden Globe nominations, for “L.A. Law” and “In Treatment,” and shared a Grammy for best spoken word album for “An Inconvenient Truth.”
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.