Tyler Perry says he’s ‘exhausted’ by all the hate
LOS ANGELES — Tyler Perry wrote “we must never give up” in a heartfelt first-person essay in People magazine detailing his thoughts on racial injustice and police brutality against unarmed black people in America.
Perry said he almost passed on publishing his essay in the upcoming issue, which will be released Friday, but the filmmaker felt compelled to follow through because he’s “exhausted” from what he’s recently seen across the country.
“I’m exhausted from all the hate and the division, the vitriol that I see online from one to another,” the actor-writer-director writes. “I’m exhausted from seeing these kinds of senseless murders play out over and over again with nothing changing in our society.”
Perry wrote on various topics including how he felt after watching the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained in Minnesota by a white officer.
‘30 Rock’ cast reunites to tout new NBC schedulesLOS ANGELES — Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and other “30 Rock” stars are reuniting for a corporate cause: to promote the shows and stars that will be part of the new season for NBC and its NBCUniversal cable siblings.
Described as a “one-time, commercial-free event” — other than the extended ad it represents for NBCUniversal — the reunion will air July 16 on NBC and be shown on cable channels including USA Network, Bravo and Oxygen.
It’s a special born of the coronavirus pandemic, which kept NBCUniversal and other media companies from the mid-May tradition of presenting their 2020-21 schedules to crowds of ad buyers in New York City.
The cast of the Emmy-winning, 2006-13 sitcom will be in character, including Jack McBrayer’s enthusiastic network page, the company said Tuesday.
“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” series executive producers Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”
The special will feature new and returning shows from NBCUniversal’s platforms and include guests from entertainment, sports and news, the company said, with further details to be announced.
