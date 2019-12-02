Daughter in admissions scandal returns to YouTube channel
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Social media star Olivia Jade Giannulli on Sunday posted her first YouTube video since the arrest of her parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, made her one of the most visible figures in the college admissions scandal that ensnared dozens of wealthy parents and their children.
“Welcome back to my YouTube channel, obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time,” Jade says in the two-minute video, titled “hi again,” posted to her account that has nearly 2 million subscribers.
She says she debated for months whether to return to her channel, which focused on fashion, beauty and video-diary entries about her life.
“I’m terrified to make this video and come back,” Jade says, “but I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction.”
Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team so they could gain admission to the school, even though neither participated in the sport.
In her new video, Jade says she stayed away from social media because she is legally prohibited from talking about the scandal, and it seemed pointless to appear and ignore it.
“If I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back and not being able to saying anything?” Jade says. It’s not clear what legal restrictions would keep her from speaking or whether attorneys have simply advised her not to do so.
Hootie & the Blowfish vocalist to perform at Ohio school
CINCINNATI (AP) — The lead vocalist of Hootie & the Blowfish is set to perform at an Ohio high school in 2020.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Darius Rucker is scheduled to perform at a charity concert at Elder High School in Cincinnati on May 7.
The event to be hosted by Elder graduate and Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph at the school’s football stadium will also feature the Bronson Arroyo Band. Event organizers say proceeds will go to a school fund to help complete a fitness center and provide scholarships to students in need. The concert also will benefit the charity Kids2Camp, which helps send children to sports camps.
Rudolph said he hopes the event will be the first of many big-name performances at the stadium.
Shelley Morrison, Rosario on ‘Will & Grace,’ dies at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shelley Morrison, an actress with a 50-year career who was best known for playing a memorable maid on “Will & Grace,” died Sunday, her publicist said.
Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness, publicist Lori DeWaal told The Associated Press. She was 83.
Morrison played Rosario Salazar, a maid from El Salvador, in the original run of “Will & Grace” from 1999 to 2006, becoming part of a cast that won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble in a comedy series.
The character, originally written for a single episode, proved so popular in her interactions with co-star Megan Mullally that she would appear in 68 episodes during the NBC series’ eight seasons.
