ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the TV host and producer, the media giant said.
“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement Tuesday. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said.
The company’s move was in response to remarks made by Cannon on a podcast in which he and Richard “Professor Griff” Griffith, the former Public Enemy member, discussed racial bias. The podcast reportedly was filmed last year and aired two weeks ago.
In Cannon’s hour-plus podcast, he and Griffin contend that Black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.
Cannon then segues into a discussion of skin color — “And I’m going to say this carefully,” he begins — to allege that people who lack sufficient melanin are “a little less.”
Those without dark skin have a “deficiency” that historically forced them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive, he said.
“They had to be savages,” Cannon said, adding that he was referring to “Jewish people, white people, Europeans,” among others.
Depp ex-employee: Heard asked him to lie in court over dogs
LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp’s former estate manager said Wednesday that Amber Heard asked him to lie under oath after she was charged with bringing her two dogs to Australia illegally.
Kevin Murphy was testifying in Depp’s libel suit against a British tabloid that accused the actor of physically abusing Heard, his ex-wife.
Murphy claimed Heard pressured him to commit perjury about the traveling terriers or risk losing his job.
“She wanted me to say essentially that it was my fault in one way or another that the paperwork wasn’t completed, so that I could take the blame for her,” Murphy said.
Heard was charged in July 2015 with bringing Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo to the country illegally earlier that year. She pleaded guilty in April 2016 and escaped a conviction after expressing remorse.
Murphy claimed Heard said “‘I want your help on this. I wouldn’t want you to have a problem with your job.’”
“Why on Earth did you not go to Mr. Depp to ask him to intervene rather than just lying on oath?” the lawyer asked.
Murphy said: “Because Amber wielded a lot of power and would have made my life miserable.”
Heard is due to give evidence in the case later this week.
