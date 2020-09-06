Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.