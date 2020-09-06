‘Whip/Nae Nae’ rapper charged in attempted hatchet attack
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Silento, the rapper known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was charged Thursday with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home.
Prosecutors allege that Silento, whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, walked into an unlocked stranger’s home in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles and swung a hatchet at the two people inside before one of them disarmed him.
The rapper is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.
The alleged attack occurred while he was out on bail for another arrest in Orange County, authorities said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. It is not clear whether he has retained an attorney. An email seeking comment from his manager was not immediately returned.
If convicted, Silento could get a maximum of six years in prison.
The 22-year-old Atlanta rapper and singer had a major hit in 2015 with “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”
The song’s dance-along video quickly drew millions of YouTube views and brought television appearances for Silento.
He released an album, “Fresh Outta High School,” in 2018.
Kelly’s lawyers want to question gang member in cell attack
CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell.
Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion Friday in federal court to question Jeremiah Farmer under oath, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Farmer said in a court filing earlier this week in Hammond, Indiana, that he attacked Kelly on Aug. 26 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center because he wanted to shed light on wrongdoing by the government in his own criminal case.
Farmer was able to slip away from an employee at the center, enter a cell and repeatedly hit Kelly in the head, according to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons report attached to Farmer’s filing.
A security officer used pepper spray to stop the attack.
Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.
Farmer, 39, is facing mandatory life in prison in a racketeering conspiracy that involved a 1999 double murder, according to the newspaper.
