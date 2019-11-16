Swift questions AMAs performance over fight with music group
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift said Thursday that she may not perform at the American Music Awards and may have to put other projects including a forthcoming Netflix documentary on hold because the men who own her old recordings won’t allow her to play her songs.
“Right now my performance at the AMAs, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November 2020 are a question mark,” Swift said on Twitter and Instagram.
Swift said she had planned to play a medley of her hits when she’s named Artist of the Decade at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, but the men who own the music, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, are calling the television performance an illegal re-recording.
“I just want to be able to perform MY OWN music. That’s it,” Swift said. “I’ve tried to work out this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything.”
“The message being sent to me is very clear,” Swift said. “Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”
A message seeking comment from the AMAs was not returned.
Kanye West wants to build amphitheater on his Wyoming ranch
CODY, Wyo. — Officials in Wyoming have received a building permit application from Kanye West for a proposed amphitheater on property owned by the rapper.
West recently announced that he plans to move the headquarters of his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to Cody.
He also wants to build a 70,000-square-foot (6,500-square-meter) amphitheater on his 4,000-acre (1,600-hectare) ranch.
The Cody Enterprise reports the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission plans to discuss the proposed “West Meditation Space Large Impact Structure” on Tuesday.
West has worked on or recorded his past three albums in Wyoming, including the recently released “Jesus Is King.”
The planning commission will recommend whether county commissioners should approve the project.
Cody, a town with 10,000 people, was named for wild West showman William Frederick “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.