A$AP Rocky returns to Sweden months after assault conviction
STOCKHOLM — A$AP Rocky will perform in Sweden several months after he was convicted of assault in a street brawl.
Concert promoter Live Nation says the rapper will return to Stockholm “after tremendous support from the Swedish fans.” The artist is due to perform Dec. 11 at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe arena.
A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was convicted of assault for a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm. He pleaded self-defense, saying he tried to avoid a confrontation with two men who were following his entourage.
On Aug. 14, Mayers and his two bodyguards were given “conditional sentences,” meaning they won’t serve prison time unless they commit a similar offense in the future.
President Donald Trump had weighed in to support the Grammy-nominated recording artist.
Streep, Miranda and Stone are named as Met Gala co-chairs
NEW YORK — Next year’s Met Gala may be the closest we’ll ever come to getting a Miranda Priestly moment at the starry event.
Meryl Streep has been named as a co-chair of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Oscar-winner played Priestly, a thinly veiled fictional version of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, in the movie “The Devil Wears Prada.”
Wintour clearly has no hard feelings because she selected Streep as a co-chair along with Lin-Manuel Miranda and fellow Oscar-winner Emma Stone. Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere rounds out the group.
The gala’s theme is “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” which the museum described as a meditation on the ephemeral nature of fashion.
It takes place on May 4, and will launch the spring exhibit. The show is curated, as always, by Andrew Bolton.
Press group: Hollywood libel lawsuit could set bad precedent
FAIRFAX, Va. — Free press advocates in Virginia are concerned that a libel lawsuit between two Hollywood stars could set a bad precedent.
The Virginia Press Association asked Friday to intervene in a $50 million lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. Depp says he was defamed by an article Heard wrote in The Washington Post. She never identified Depp by name but referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
The press association argued Friday in Fairfax County Circuit Court that the case could set a bad precedent for cases involving “defamation by implication.”
A judge, though, barred the press association from filing any briefs outlining its position. He said his job was to apply the law as it exists without considering the association’s policy concerns.
