Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Colder. Low near 5F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.