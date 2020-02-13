Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King for rant over Bryant
NEW YORK (AP) — After days of blistering criticism, Snoop Dogg has finally apologized to Gayle King for attacking her over her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie about the late Kobe Bryant.
“Two wrongs don’t make no right. when you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions of me being angry at a question you asked. Overreacted,” he said. “I should have handled it way different than that, I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologize publicly for the language that I used and calling you out your name and just being disrespectful.”
Snoop Dogg was furious that the “CBS This Morning” anchor brought up rape allegations from Bryant’s past in her interview with Leslie, a friend of Bryant. The retired Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash last month along with his young daughter and seven others.
Jeremy Roenick won't return to NBC Sports after suspenison
Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers.
A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air. The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment.
Roenick announced the end of his tenure at NBC Sports in a video posted on Twitter.
“I’m very disappointed and angry today I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said. “I’m also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.”
The longtime NHL player-turned-broadcaster added he won’t be gone for long and said he’d be back “better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.”
NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without pay in late December after he made series of questionable remarks about fellow hockey broadcasters Kathryn Tappen, Patrick Sharp and Anson Carter during a recent appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.
On the podcast, Roenick discussed a vacation to Portugal with his wife and Tappen where he made repeated references to the NBC Sports anchor’s appearance and joked about the possibility of the three of them having sex together. Later in the interview, Roenick called Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. ... I wouldn’t say no right away” and then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Carter’s.
