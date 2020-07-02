Theron hopes Black daughters are represented
NEW YORK — Charlize Theron says she’s making choices as a producer and actor to ensure her “two small, beautiful African American daughters” will feel represented on-screen.
The Oscar winner said it can be hard for Black children to “kind of imagine the possibilities” when so few films and television series are centered on characters that look like them.
“I was raised during the Apartheid era in South Africa. So, I come with a lot of that baggage,” Theron said. “I was part of a system that I as a white person benefited from in South Africa. And that’s a tremendous amount of guilt that I carried, and still carry my entire life. I’m in therapy over it,” Theron said in an interview promoting her thriller “The Old Guard,” which hits Netflix July 10.
Ed Henry fired after allegation of sexual misconduct
NEW YORK — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.
Henry, who co-anchored “America’s Newsroom” between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2016. That followed published reports of Henry’s extramarital affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.
Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”
Meanwhile, HarperCollins said Wednesday that it would no longer publish a book by Henry that had been scheduled for September.
Titled “Saving Colleen: A Memoir of the Unbreakable Bond Between a Brother and Sister,” it was about Henry donating part of his liver to his sister.
The alleged victim is represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Douglas Wigdor. He also would not provide any details of the case.
Henry’s former co-anchor, Sandra Smith, announced the firing on the air. Fox said she’ll continue in her role with rotating co-anchors until a full-time replacement is hired.
