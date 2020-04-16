Rachael Ray tapes show from home
Rachael Ray had big plans for the quarantine break at her home in upstate New York. She envisioned “a Renaissance time,” rereading the classics, resuming her Danish lessons and studying Italian.
“I was going to get more serious about my painting. I had all these lofty goals ... and none of that’s happening,” the popular daytime talk show host told The Associated Press in a phone interview.
“We have never worked this hard in our entire lives,” said Ray, who is taping ‘#STAYHOME With Rachael’ two days a week from her home.
Her husband, John Cusimano, is now the cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest. Their beloved pit bull Isaboo accounts for the entire studio audience, she jokes.
She wears sweats and no makeup, cooking low-budget meals based around pantry staples like chickpeas and pasta, offering a refreshing peek into her kitchen — she misplaces the garlic sometimes — and a comforting smile.
“This is a weird time. I can’t say there’s a silver lining ... but there are found moments every day,” she said at the start of the first at home show.
She recently announced her organizations will donate $4 million to several charities including food banks and relief funds for laid off restaurant workers, saying she wanted to “help people more than just, ‘hey, here’s three things you can do with canned tuna’.”
Goodacre, Vietnam Women’s Memorial sculptor, dies
SANTA FE, N.M. — Renowned sculptor and painter Glenna Goodacre, who created the Vietnam Women’s Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C, has died. She was 80.
Family members said Goodacre died of natural causes Monday night at her Santa Fe home. News of her death was posted to the Instagram page of Harry Connick Jr., who is married to her daughter, Jill Connick.
Born in Lubbock, Texas, Goodacre was known mainly for her sculptures. Her work included the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea Dollar Coin.
“I lost my mother, hero and best friend,” her daughter said in a statement. “My heart is completely broken. She was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. I will miss her love, laughter and humor.”
She is survived by her husband, children and five grandchildren.
“She was warm, caring, funny, positive and driven,” said her son, Tim. “She loved to encourage and support our adventures in life, especially travel, career and of course, artistic ambition. I was fortunate to be her son.”
Funeral plans weren’t immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.