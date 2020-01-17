Wrestler Rocky Johnson, Dwayne Johnson’s father, dead at 75
WWE issued a statement on Johnson’s death Wednesday night. Johnson and Tony Atlas became the first black world tag team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.
The statement didn’t provide details on the cause or location of Johnson’s death.
“A loss for every fan of @WWE, Rocky Johnson was a barrier-breaking performer. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,” WWE executive and wrestler Paul “Triple H” Levesque tweeted.
Johnson later helped train his son, who adopted the Rocky moniker from his father. Johnson came to his son’s aid after a match at WrestleMania in 1997. The Rock inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.
Former professional wrestler Brian Blair, another 1980s WWE star, was friends with Johnson for decades and they still went to church together in the Tampa, Florida area. Blair told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Johnson had complained of an unspecified illness of late and had missed church that he attended with Blair and other former wrestlers.
‘Friends’ cast reunion special remains a ‘maybe’ for HBO Max
PASADENA, Calif. — The “Friends” reunion will be there for you. Maybe.
“There’s interest all the way around” in bringing the stars of the hit sitcom together again, said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. “And yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest sort of all aligned” and push the button on it.
“So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe,” Reilly told a TV critics meeting Wednesday.
Last fall, Jennifer Aniston said there were efforts to make something happen — but definitely not a ”Friends” reboot. That was followed by reports that the cast and producers were in talks for an HBO Max special.
The show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, was a popular rerun staple on Netflix until HBO Max outbid it to become the new “Friends” streaming home beginning this year. HBO Max launches in May.
Stephen King criticized for comments on diversity
NEW YORK — Stephen King says he cares only about “quality,” not “diversity” when deciding on awards. Some are asking why he thinks the two must be different.
“I would never consider diversity in matters of art. Only quality,” King tweeted this week. “It seems to me that to do otherwise would be wrong.”
The best-selling author’s comments came shortly after the announcement of this year’s nominees for the Academy Awards, widely criticized for only choosing male directors and for an almost entirely white group of acting finalists. King wrote that he had been allowed to nominate people for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best original screenplay, and that for him “the diversity issue — as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway — did not come up.”
King, many of whose books have been adapted into movies, did not say who he did nominate. A spokeswoman from Scribner, King’s publisher, said Wednesday that for now no further comment from him was expected.
