Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 28F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.