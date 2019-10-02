Murphy feeling rejuvenated by ‘Dolemite’
TORONTO — Eddie Murphy is fond of his couch.
He talks about it a lot. It’s where, according to Murphy, he’s spent much of his last few years, in a happy retreat from the public eye. He’s a natural homebody, content to stick close to his Los Angeles home with his family (he has 10 kids) around him. One of the funniest comedians ever — the leather-suited dynamo of “Delirious,” the rebel of “Beverly Hills Cop” — just lounging.
But after a decade of relative relaxation — a time of half-hearted comebacks, movies that fizzled and occasional music projects — Murphy is back. He is — and this is big news — feeling it again, decades after he last performed stand-up.
“When I’m being funny, there’s this spirit that comes up,” Murphy says. “That spirit comes up in me a lot now. Stuff’s just been coming out of me like it used to. This movie got me off the couch.”
The movie is “Dolemite Is My Name,” which opens in theaters Friday and arrives on Netflix Oct. 25. In it, Murphy plays Rudy Ray Moore, the iconic comic performer whose pimp persona, Dolemite, spawned a long-running stage show, a series of profane comedy records and the shambling 1975 classic Blaxploitation film “Dolemite.”
Murphy’s performance as Moore has all the familiar charisma and exuberance of peak “48 Hours”-era Murphy, but mixed with a more mature and gentle side of the 58-year-old comedian.
“I didn’t want to just pop up out of nowhere. I was waiting for a really funny movie. We were thinking I could tour after a ‘Coming to America’ movie but this movie came out so funny,” Murphy said in a recent interview at the Toronto International Film Festival where he was momentarily breaking from production on a “Coming to America” sequel. “This movie turning out the way it turned out made me go, ‘I’m going back to “SNL.” And I’m doing stand-up.’”
Those are the next items on Murphy’s comeback agenda. In December, he’ll host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time since 1984 , shortly after he departed the sketch show. And he’s prepping a return to stand-up with a tour next year along with a Netflix special.
When it’s pointed out that people would have been plenty thrilled for those things, regardless of the big-screen lead-in, Murphy replies with a grin: “I didn’t want to show up there and the last movie you’ve seen me in is ‘Mr. Church.’”
And “Dolemite Is My Name,” thankfully, is no “Mr. Church.” Directed by Craig Brewer (“Hustle and Flow”), it’s an ode to DIY filmmaking and to Moore, who through sheer toil and pluck, carved out a place for himself and others in a movie industry that offered little room for African Americans. Murphy calls him “the godfather of making a spark into a flame.”
Murphy first tried to get the film going years ago after meeting with Moore, shortly before his death in 2008.
All Elite Wrestling set for debut
Cody Rhodes met a woman at the airport who traveled from Austria to attend a professional wrestling event he promoted called “All In.”
The woman told Rhodes she was a lapsed fan, recently becoming hooked again on wrestling events outside the WWE bubble.
Rhodes says he’s met plenty of these fans — from the hardcore subset to newcomers — looking for an alternative wrestling promotion heavy on in-ring action and light on schlocky entertainment.
Rhodes, the son of the late wrestling great Dusty Rhodes , believes he has the answer for a new generation. Backed by the Khan family, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars, a new era of pro wrestling launches Wednesday night when All Elite Wrestling presents its inaugural “Dynamite” telecast on TNT.
The show features familiar stars such as former WWE champion Chris Jericho and niche favorites The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
Break out the bubbly , a potential rival for WWE has arrived.
“We’re just motivated to do the best damn wrestling show on the planet,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes and The Young Bucks (brothers Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) star both in the ring and behind the scenes in executive roles. Tony Khan, the son of Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, is the founder, president and CEO of AEW and helped steer the promotion toward a multiyear cable TV deal.
AEW is the first wrestling promotion to air on TNT since World Championship Wrestling went out business in 2001. The company officials have vowed to shake up sports entertainment by putting the emphasis on sport.
“We want to present it a lot more like boxing and MMA than what pro wrestling has been the last 10 years or so,” Rhodes said.
WWE has reigned as the undisputed champ for 20-plus years and hasn’t been seriously challenged for wrestling supremacy since the end of the so-called “Monday Night Wars” with WCW in the late 1990s.
