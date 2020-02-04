Beyoncé, Jay-Z sit during national anthem at Super Bowl
Video of Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting while Demi Lovato sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl has surfaced online.
TMZ posted the video Sunday of the celebrity couple sitting along with daughter Blue Ivy at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers were playing the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jay-Z, a co-producer of the halftime show featuring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, announced his Roc Nation company had entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year. The rapper received immediate backlash since he had become one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel when the national anthem was played before games to protest the killings of blacks by police officers.
Jay-Z’s response was that he still supports protesting, kneeling and Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes.
Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
Super Bowl ads dialed up fun as an antidote to politics
NEW YORK — In the real world, political primaries are looming, impeachment is ongoing and heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.
True, political ads did invade the game, with President Trump and Michael Bloomberg, one of his Democratic challengers, both running spots. But mostly advertisers struck back with millions spent on celebrities, humor and even some weirdness.
“Just let us have fun,” said Stacey Wykoski, an administrative assistant in Grand Rapids, Michigan who watched the game at a Super Bowl Party with around a dozen people. “We’re going to be so deluged with political ads over the next nine months.”
For the most part, Super Bowl advertisers tried to oblige. They stayed away from social-cause messages and focused on lighthearted ads, stuffing them with popular celebrities, hit songs, funny dances and other gambits to appeal to Americans.
“This year it’s all about a return to Super Bowl basics,” said Kelly O’Keefe, managing partner of consultancy Brand Federation. “This is a year of pure escapism at a time when we all crave a little escape.”
Property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold
HENDERSONVILLE — The lakefront property in Tennessee where Johnny and June Carter Cash lived for more than 30 years has been sold for $3.2 million.
The Hendersonville Standard first reported Thursday that the 4.5-acre (1.8 hectare) property in Hendersonville, Tennessee was purchased on Jan. 7 by a local couple, Cristan and Tina Blackman, of Hendersonville, according to a warranty deed filed in Sumner County.
Cristan Blackman, a local hedge fund manager, told the paper that they plan to build a home on the property and live there.
The country music icons lived in a sprawling 14,000-square-foot (1,300-square-meter) home on the property until 2003 when they died within months of each other. The home was purchased by Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees in 2005, but a fire destroyed the home in 2007 while it was undergoing renovations.
The property was purchased again in 2014 by Texas businessman James Gresham, who listed it for sale in 2016.
Blackman said he has fond memories of looking at the house from Old Hickory Lake and called it historically significant.
The property ranks high in country music legend. Reportedly Kris Kristofferson landed a helicopter there to try to pitch a song to Johnny Cash and scenes from Cash’s music video, “Hurt,” were also filmed there.
