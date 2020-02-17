Banksy's Valentine's Day mural covered after it was defaced
LONDON (AP) — The family that owns a house in southwest England where an artwork from Banksy appeared in time for Valentine’s Day has covered the mural after it was defaced.
Temporary fencing was also added Saturday to the home in Bristol and closed-circuit television has been installed to protect the artwork, which shows a young girl firing red flowers from a catapult.
The elusive artist confirmed the mural as his creation on his official Instagram account on Feb. 14. It was later defaced with an expletive.
Kelly Woodruff, the daughter of Edwin Simons, who owns the rented home on which the artwork appeared, said the family felt a “strong responsibility” to ensure that the artwork could be enjoyed by the general public.
“Due to the mindless vandalism to the artwork, the family have taken the very difficult decision to cover the artwork to try to protect it,” she said. “All measures are temporary and we ask that the public are patient while we work out the best way to clean the damage, restore and protect it for the future, so everyone can enjoy Banksy’s work.”
John Elton to finish down under tour
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance.
Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night’s performance showed John breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he couldn’t go on any longer. The 72-year-old singer said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage.
Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said John was resting and doctors were confident he would recover. They said a concert planned for Tuesday in Auckland would be delayed until Wednesday on the advice of doctors.
“Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night,” the promoters said in their statement.
The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. As well as the delayed performance on Wednesday, John is scheduled to play again in Auckland on Thursday and then seven performances in Australia before traveling to the U.S. and Canada.
He thanked the concert attendees via an Instagram post and apologized for ending the show early.
Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in 'Sex and the City,' dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86.
Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz. Additional details were not immediately available.
A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
In HBO’s “Sex and City,” Cohen’s character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall.
