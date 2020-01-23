Taylor Swift reveals her mother has a brain tumor
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor.
Swift, who has spoken about her mother’s battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumor.”
“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family,” Swift said.
Though Taylor Swift is the celebrity, Andrea Swift has become a recognizable figure among the pop star’s die-hard fans, with some of them even posting about her online. Andrea Swift is often seen smiling by her daughter’s side at award shows and in public.
“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift, 30, told Variety. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson’s diagnosis
NEW YORK — Rocker Ozzy Osbourne says that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.
The 71-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday that the diagnosis came after a fall last year.
Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.
His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis “was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” but he had good days and bad days.
Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
LONDON — Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.
Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”
With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.
Jones appeared in the troupe’s TV series and films including “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “The Life of Brian.”
In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.
Jones’s wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.”
“His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath,” they said.
