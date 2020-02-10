Zellweger completes comeback with best-actress Oscar win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Renée Zellweger completed a Hollywood comeback for the ages at the Oscars on Sunday night, winning as best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.”
Written off during a six-year hiatus from acting that ended in 2016, Zellweger returned to claim her second Oscar after 16 years.
“If only I could stand up straight, I was shaking so much,” Zellweger said as she walked offstage. “Oh my word.”
She did her own singing in front of live audiences in the biopic that chronicles the last years of Garland’s life shortly before her death in 1969 at age 47.
“Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us, and this is certainly for you,” Zellweger said onstage.
Zellweger won supporting-actress honors in 2004 for “Cold Mountain.”
When asked backstage how she’s changed as an actress since then, Zellweger said: “At that time, I think I was so busy I wasn’t in the moment. I’m a little more present now.”
In 2010, Zellweger took a break to take care of herself after experiencing depression. She had been working nearly non-stop for years while starring in hits like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Chicago.”
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for 'Joker'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Phoenix’s visceral portrayal of a troubled man’s descent into villainy in “Joker” earned him his first Oscar in a career that has seen personal and professional highs and lows.
“I’ve been a scoundrel in my life. I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” Phoenix said in accepting the award Sunday.
“And I think that’s when we’re at our best, when, when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other towards redemption. That is the best of humanity,” he said.
In sometimes-rambling remarks, Phoenix also addressed gender and ethnic inequality and even the treatment of dairy cows, a reflection of his longtime veganism. He wrapped it all in hopeful words, both his own and those of his late brother, actor River Phoenix.
“Human beings at our best are so inventive and creative and ingenious. I think when we use love and compassion as our guiding principles we can ... create systems of change beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment,” Phoenix said. “When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric: ‘Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.