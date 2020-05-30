Fox’s Sean Hannity emerges as critic of Minneapolis police
NEW YORK — Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity has emerged as an unexpected critic of the Minneapolis police for their actions in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.
Hannity spent more than 15 minutes on his Fox show Wednesday replaying video of a Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd, who had been taken into custody on suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill
“The tape, to me, is devastating,” Hannity said on his radio show Thursday. “I watch it, I get angrier every time.”
His coverage stood out among Fox’s prime-time opinion hosts, where colleagues Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham focused on violent protests that erupted in Minneapolis following Floyd’s death. They were also unusual for Hannity, who describes himself as “a big supporter of law enforcement.”
Hannity, who says he trains in the martial arts, decried the “breathtaking” lack of training by the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck and the lack of action to stop him by other officers.
“We believe in the presumption of innocence,” Hannity said. “But I can also say, looking at the videotape, the videotape doesn’t lie. And putting somebody’s knee on somebody else’s neck is extraordinarily hurtful and dangerous.”
Woman alleges Weinstein raped her at age 17 in 1994
NEW YORK — A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her when she was 17 is among four plaintiffs in a new lawsuit against the imprisoned movie mogul, the latest court action accusing him of decades of vile sexual behavior.
The woman, now 43, alleges Weinstein forced her to disrobe, demanded she perform oral sex on him and raped her in a hotel room in 1994 during what she thought would be a meeting about helping her break into the entertainment business, according to her allegations in the lawsuit filed Thursday in New York City.
The victim alleges that Weinstein was nearly naked when she walked into the room and that he threatened her after the rape. She says that he made her hand over her driver’s license and told her that she’d never act in films and that he would have associates harm her and her family if she told on him.
Weinstein’s lawyer said the disgraced film producer — now serving 23 years in prison for a February rape conviction — intends to defend himself against the claims in the new lawsuit, some of which date back even earlier.
Lawyer Imran Ansari said some of the claims may be barred by the statute of limitations, though the woman alleging she was raped when she was 17 is suing in state court under New York’s Child Victims Act, which opened a window for people to sue over sexually abuse they say they endured as children, sometimes decades ago.
