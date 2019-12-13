Trump criticizes Thunberg after Time honor
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday, a day after she was named by Time as its Person of the Year, calling her selection “ridiculous.”
The Swedish teenager has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists after leading weekly school strikes in her country that inspired similar actions in about 100 cities worldwide. She has drawn large crowds with her fiery appearances at protests and conferences over the past year and a half.
In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump said, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”
He added: “Chill Greta, Chill!”
Thunberg responded by changing her Twitter profile bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”
Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers
NEW YORK — A tentative $25 million settlement revealed Wednesday to end nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Harvey Weinstein and his former film studio’s board was praised by a plaintiff and some lawyers but criticized by others who say those who opt out are punished.
Louisette Geiss, a plaintiff in a Manhattan federal court class-action lawsuit, said the settlement was “our way to hold all women up. We are trying to create a new reality where this type of behavior is not accepted.”
In a statement, she said the lawsuit was intended as “a wake-up call for all companies that they will be held accountable if they protect predators in their midst.”
“Now that The Weinstein Company is in bankruptcy and Harvey is about to stand to trial, this settlement will ensure that all survivors have the chance for recovery and can move forward without Harvey’s damaging lock on their careers,” Geiss said.
The New York Times first reported the deal, which was confirmed to The Associated Press by several lawyers for plaintiffs.
Attorney Thomas Giuffra said the agreement was the same deal announced several months ago but with more punitive provisions aimed at forcing holdouts to accept it.
