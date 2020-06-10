Union files complaint against NBC, show
LOS ANGELES — Gabrielle Union filed a complaint Thursday with the state of California against NBC and the producers of “America’s Got Talent,” the latest move in a fight over her allegations that she was fired for objecting to an on-set environment that tolerated racism.
The complaint filed with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing says Union was harassed and discriminated against because of her race, and experienced retaliation for reporting these problems.
The document enumerates previously reported issues that Union, who is black, had with the show’s acceptance of racist jokes and remarks from judges, and cites criticism she received about her hair during tapings.
The complaint contains new allegations that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy called Union’s agents to issue unspecified threats, shared confidential information on the controversy with celebrities that the show was looking to hire and sought to undermine an investigation of Union’s issues.
The network’s parent company NBCUniversal said in a statement that the allegations of anyone threatening Union is “categorically untrue.”
Sheriff: Will of Baskin’s missing husband forged
TAMPA, Fla. — Someone forged the will of the missing husband of Carole Baskin, a woman prominently featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series, a Florida sheriff said.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister told 10 Tampa Bay on Tuesday that two experts had confirmed the will of Jack “Don” Lewis is a forgery. Lewis disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002. The millionaire’s will left most of his estate, including a private Tampa zoo that would eventually become Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary, to Baskin.
Criminal charges aren’t expected because the statute of limitations has expired, Chronister said.
“The will had already been executed at that point,” Chronister said. “But, it certainly cast another shadow of suspicion, by all means.”
Lewis’s disappearance remains an open case.
The documentary is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic”. He was sentenced earlier this year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.
In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about Lewis’ disappearance. He accused Baskin of killing her Lewis and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin, who founded Big Cat Rescue, has never been charged with any crime and released a statement refuting the accusations made in the series.
