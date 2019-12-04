Eilish, Lizzo named 1st Apple Music Award winners
LOS ANGELES — Billie Eilish will be the first recipient of the Apple Music Award for global artist of the year, one of three honors for the pop singer.
Apple announced Monday that Eilish’s “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” has been named album of the year. Eilish and her brother Finneas will also receive songwriter of the year honors.
Eilish will perform a live-streamed concert from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California, beginning at 9:30 p.m. EST today.
Lizzo has been named the breakthrough artist of the year.
Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is the company’s pick for song of the year.
The company says its album and song of the year honors are determined by streams on its Apple Music service. Other awards are determined by Apple Music’s editorial team.
Obamas’ publisher makes new pledge to organization
NEW YORK — The publisher of Barack and Michelle Obama has pledged to donate 300,000 children’s books to a leading educational organization, adding to the 1 million copies already given.
Penguin Random House announced Tuesday that it had joined with the former president and former first lady in contributing to First Book ( www.firstbook.org) in the Obama family’s name. For every $3 donated to First Book between now and the end of the year, Random House will give two new books to First Book, up to 300,000 books. First Book distributes books and other resources to schools and programs serving children from low-income communities.
The initial First Book contribution was announced by Penguin Random House upon acquiring memoirs by the Obamas in 2017.
Michelle Obama’s million-selling “Becoming” came out last year. Barack Obama is currently working on his book about his years in the White House.
“When children have greater access to our books and stories, we, together with President and Mrs. Obama, are helping to shape a literate, educated, and democratic society that will become the next generation of readers and leaders,” Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement.
‘Baby Shark’ creators plan Navajo version of popular video
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Creators of the popular video “Baby Shark,” whose “doo doo doo” song was played at the World Series in October and has been a viral hit with toddlers around the world, are developing a version in Navajo.
Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.
The project was launched after museum director Manuelito Wheeler reached out to SmartStudy in September about translating “Baby Shark” into Navajo. The museum previously had lobbied for Navajo versions of the movies “Star Wars” and “Finding Nemo” that were eventually made.
“I was surprised by their enthusiasm and excitement about getting this started,” Wheeler said Tuesday. “We have been looking for something aimed at preschoolers.”
SmartStudy has translated the “Baby Shark” tune of the viral video in 19 languages, including English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, German, Arabic, and Bahasa-Malay.
