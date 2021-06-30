Police recover stolen Picasso, Mondrian works
ATHENS, Greece — Greek police say they have recovered two paintings by 20th century masters Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian, nearly a decade after their theft from the country’s biggest state art gallery in Athens.
A statement late Monday said the two works were in the hands of the police, but provided no detail on their condition and on whether any arrests had been made.
The paintings were stripped from their frames during a well-organized, overnight heist at the National Art Gallery on Jan. 9, 2012. The burglars had also taken a pen and ink drawing of a religious scene by Italian 16th century painter Guglielmo Caccia. They had initially grabbed a fourth work, also by Mondrian, but abandoned it as they fled.
Police said at the time that the heist was completed in about seven minutes.
The stolen Picasso was a cubist female bust that the Spanish painter had donated to Greece in 1949 with a dedication “in homage to the Greek people” for their resistance to Nazi German occupying forces during World War II.
The thieves also took a 1905 representational oil painting of a riverside windmill by Mondrian, the Dutch painter who became famous for his later, abstract linear works.
Transgender woman wins pageant title
LAS VEGAS — For the first time in the pageant’s history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.
Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.
The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.
She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.
Associated Press
