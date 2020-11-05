‘Talk’ host Eve says she’s leaving show to focus on family
LOS ANGELES — Eve, a host on daytime’s “The Talk” for four seasons, said she’s leaving in December to put her personal life first.
On Monday’s show, the actor and singer said she wants to focus on expanding her family. She’s been appearing on CBS’ “The Talk” from London, where her husband lives, since the current season began in September.
“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” Eve said, and the further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she called “one of the hardest decisions in the world.”
“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,” she said of her stint on the show. The door is open to her returning as a guest co-host or guest, CBS said.
Program hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood wished her well. A replacement wasn’t announced.
Eve joined “The Talk” following the departure of Aisha Tyler. In more host musical chairs, Marie Osmond said in September she was exiting after a single season.
Drake sets new Billboard record
NEW YORK — Earning his 21st No. 1 hit on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, Drake has bested a record previously held by icons Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder.
Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” featuring rapper Lil Durk, reached the No. 1 spot on the chart this week. Wonder and Franklin, who died in 2018, each have had 20 songs top the chart.
Of Drake’s 21 No. 1 hits on the R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, 12 include him in the leading role, including “God’s Plan,” “In My Feelings,” “Hotline Bling,” “Hold On, We’re Going Home” and “Best I Ever Had,” his first major hit released in 2009. Nine of his No. 1 successes are songs he co-starred on, including “Work” with Rihanna, “Moment 4 Life” with Nicki Minaj, “Fall for Your Type” with Jamie Foxx and “I Invented Sex” with Trey Songz.
