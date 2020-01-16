Meat Loaf sues hotel after fall
FORT WORTH, Texas — Meat Loaf has filed a lawsuit against a hotel at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and organizers of a horror convention held there, blaming them for negligence when he fell from a stage while answering questions from convention goers last May.
The singer and actor, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, and wife Deborah Lee Gillespie Aday filed the suit Monday in a state district court in Fort Worth, Texas, against the Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC. The lawsuit alleges the defendants hung curtains at the back edge of the stage at the Hyatt Regency DFW hotel that hid where the stage ended, creating a “hidden hazard.”
The performer incurred severe neck, collarbone and shoulder injuries that have prevented him from performing since, according to the complaint. The 72-year-old Dallas native spent 42 days hospitalized after the fall and required him to undergo physical therapy.
Meat Loaf is best known for his role in the film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and his 1977 record album “Bat Out of Hell,” which included the hit title song, as well as “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.”
Bruce Springsteen shows up for his son’s swearing-in
JERSEY CITY, NJ — Bruce Springsteen’s son was sworn in Tuesday as a firefighter with the Jersey City Fire Department, along with 15 others.
Sam Springsteen was joined by his famous father and mother, Patti Scialfa, at City Hall along with Mayor Steven Fulop and other city officials.
The Boss and Scialfa sat in the front row as their 25-year-old son was sworn into the newest class.
“We’re very proud,” Bruce Springsteen told reporters at the ceremony. “We’re just excited for him today.”
Jersey City officials say this is the fire department’s 10th class since Fulop took office. More than 200 firefighters have been hired since 2013. The department now has 666 members, its largest number ever.
Prankster appears in Australia court for driving flooded car
ADELAIDE, Australia — A social media prankster appeared in an Australian court on Wednesday charged in relation to driving a car full of water to a liquor store during a heat wave and buying beer.
Michael Alexander Philippou, 28, who operates the RackaRacka YouTube channel with his twin brother Danny, faced the Christies Beach Magistrates Court in Adelaide on charges including driving in a reckless or dangerous manner, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to wear a seat belt.
He posted video online of him and his companion Jackson O’Doherty wearing goggles and a scuba diving regulators while driving the modified Ford Laser sedan in January last year.
The suspension of the leaking sedan clearly struggled with the weight of water as it drove to a drive-in liquor store where Philippou and O’Doherty bought two bottles of beer.
The video shows them drinking the beer underwater.
Another video posted in December showed police arresting Philippou over the stunt.
