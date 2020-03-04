‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host James Lipton dies at 93
LOS ANGELES — James Lipton, an actor-turned-drama-school-dean who got hundreds of Hollywood luminaries to open up about their life and art and became an unlikely celebrity himself as the longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” died Monday.
Lipton died of bladder cancer at his New York home, his wife, Kedakai Lipton, told The Associated Press. He was 93.
The Detroit-born Lipton began the Bravo show in 1994 that also served as a class for his students at the Actors Studio Drama School, where he was then dean.
He often said his only requirement for a guest was whether they had something to teach his students. His first guest, Paul Newman, set a standard of stardom for those that would follow, including Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, Glenn Close, Steven Spielberg and Barbra Streisand.
“Rest in peace, James Lipton. He was interested in the actor’s process, which was so refreshing,” Streisand said in a Twitter post.
He was not afraid to get personal, however, and his stunned interviewees often asked “How did you know that?” when he asked about something from their childhood or private life.
Julia Roberts asked Lipton if he had talked to her mother after one set of questions, and Sally Field in her first-season appearance asked, “Have you been reading my diary? Talking to my shrink?″
He ended every interview with a set of soul-searching questions he derived from French television host Bernard Pivot, including, “What is your favorite curse word?” and “If God exists, what would you like to hear him say after your death?”
Dylan Farrow blasts upcoming Woody Allen memoir
NEW YORK — An upcoming memoir by Woody Allen is being blasted by daughter Dylan Farrow, who called it “deeply upsetting” and criticized the publishing house for putting it out.
Farrow has alleged that Allen molested her as a child in the early 1990s. Allen has denied any wrongdoing, and he was never charged after two separate investigations.
Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that the book is called “Apropos of Nothing” and will be released April 7.
Allen’s agreement with Hachette means that he shares a publisher with one of his biggest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose “Catch and Kill” was released last year by the Hachette division Little, Brown and Company.
“Hachette’s publishing of Woody Allen’s memoir is deeply upsetting to me personally and an utter betrayal of my brother whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voice to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men,” Dylan Farrow said in a statement late Monday.
Dylan Farrow added that she was never contacted by fact-checkers for the memoir: “This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it.”
