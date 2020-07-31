Court says Judd can sue Weinstein for harassment
LOS ANGELES — A federal appeals court on Wednesday restored a major part of Ashley Judd’s lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, finding that the producer had power over the actor which should make her able to sue under a California sexual harassment law.
A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that Judd should be allowed to pursue both parts of her lawsuit against Weinstein. A lower court judge dismissed her sexual harassment allegations but left intact her claim of defamation.
Judd filed the lawsuit in 2018, alleging that in a meeting at a Beverly Hills hotel in late 1996 or early 1997, the producer tried to coerce her to watch him shower and give him a massage, then smeared her in Hollywood as a “nightmare” to work with after she rejected him.
Judd’s attorneys had sued Weinstein under a California law that prohibits sexual harassment by people, other than employers, with professional power, including teachers and landlords.
Comedian says he’d testify in assault case
NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Andy Dick told a New Orleans news outlet Wednesday that he’s willing to return to the city and testify against a man accused of knocking him unconscious last year.
Dick spoke to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate by telephone a day after the district attorney’s office in New Orleans said it was dropping the case.
A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said that Dick had not been cooperative and had not kept in touch with prosecutors.
Dick did not deny losing touch with prosecutors, but he said it was because of his poor mental and physical state since the encounter with the suspect, David Hale.
The comedian said he is afraid of Hale, “But I want him held accountable.”
Video recorded outside a French Quarter night club in August showed the comedian being knocked unconscious.
A district attorney spokesman, Ken Daley, said Tuesday that the case could be revived if Dick reestablishes contact with the district attorney’s office.
Hale’s attorneys, Michael Kennedy and Miles Swanson, said Tuesday that the district attorney’s office made the right call to not prosecute.
