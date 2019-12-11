Lizzo claps back with gratitude after controversy
NEW YORK — Lizzo is going to keep doing Lizzo after social media exploded with fat shaming over her exposed, thong-covered backside as she danced at a Los Angeles Lakers game while the team’s cheerleaders performed to her hit “Juice.”
The singer-rapper got up and twerked, revealing a cut out at the back of her short black T-shirt dress, and was shown on the stadium’s huge television screens during Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Later, on Instagram, Lizzo addressed the controversy.
“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said in a livestream.
She invited detractors who dragged her to kiss that particular body part that got so much attention, but she also got teary when talking about leaner times, when she was broke, sleeping in her car and nearly lost hope after her father’s death.
Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its word of the year
NEW YORK — A common but increasingly mighty and very busy little word, “they,” has an accolade all its own.
The language mavens at Merriam-Webster have declared the personal pronoun their word of the year based on a 313% increase in look-ups on the company’s search site, Merriam-Webster.com, this year when compared with 2018.
“I have to say it’s surprising to me,” said Peter Sokolowski, a lexicographer and Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, ahead of Tuesday’s announcement. “So many people were talking about this word.”
Merriam-Webster recently added a new definition to its online dictionary to reflect use of “they” as relating to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary. In October, the American Psychological Association endorsed “they” as a singular third-person pronoun in its latest style guide for scholarly writing.
