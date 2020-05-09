History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton
NEW YORK — The History channel says former President Bill Clinton will help shape and be a part of an upcoming documentary series on the American presidency.
During an announcement of programming plans on Thursday, the network said the series will “explore the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.”
It is being produced internally by the History channel and is expected to air in early 2021.
History says it has signed with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to make presidential miniseries on Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. Goodwin’s signing comes after “Washington,″ released earlier this year, became the most-watched miniseries on cable over the past three years.
The Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio’s production company, History said.
Court: ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ is Seinfeld’s show
NEW YORK — Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” was his creation despite copyright claims by a one-time collaborator who helped direct the first episode, an appeals court said Thursday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled against writer Christian Charles in a five-paragraph written order upholding a decision by Judge Alison J. Nathan.
It concluded a case over a popular show that debuted in 2012, originating as an online streaming program that was distributed by Sony Pictures Television through Crackle before being sold to Netflix in 2017.
Days ago, Seinfeld told reporters while promoting his new Netflix special, “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill,” that he might be finished with it after 11 seasons and 84 episodes.
Charles said in his February 2018 lawsuit that he worked with Seinfeld on projects for nearly two decades, including on American Express commercials and the documentary “Comedian.”
The lawsuit sought $150,000 for each infringement of a copyright Charles obtained with a slightly different title: “Comedians in Cars Going for Coffee.”
Seinfeld’s lawyers said Charles only sued after learning Netflix had allegedly paid $750,000 per episode.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.