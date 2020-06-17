Queen misses Royal Ascot for first time in reign
LONDON — Nothing has kept Queen Elizabeth II away from the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting during her 68-year reign as U.K. monarch — not pregnancy, a speech to Parliament or even an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.
But this year, the 94-year-old queen will not be attending Royal Ascot, which starts Tuesday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike Wimbledon and the British Open, Royal Ascot has not been canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, though spectators will be absent. More than 300,000 guests, more often than not dressed in their Sunday best, would have been expected to attend the five-day meeting.
The queen has been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with her 99-year-old husband, Prince Philip, over the past three months.
The queen has several horses running over the coming days, including First Receiver, ridden by Frankie Dettori in the Queen’s racing colors, on Wednesday.
‘Top Chef’ host Lakshmi working on picture book
NEW YORK — Padma Lakshmi’s next book is designed for the children’s table.
The “Top Chef” host and best-selling author is working on her first picture book, “Tomatoes for Neela.” Viking Children’s Books announced Tuesday that the book is scheduled for fall 2021. According to the publisher, “Tomatoes for Neela” is an intergenerational story about a little girl who likes to cook and helps prepare her family’s savory tomato sauce.
“Cooking and the passing down of food knowledge is one of the most enriching ways I bonded with the women in my family,” said Lakshmi said in a statement. “And it’s how I bond today with my daughter, passing down skills and advice that I hope will give her a lifetime of healthy eating long after I am gone.”
The book is a collaboration with prize-winning illustrator Juana Martinez-Neal, and will include a recipe by Lakshmi, whose previous works include “Easy Exotic” and “Love, Loss and What We Ate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.