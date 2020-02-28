Loughlin, Giannulli set for October trial in college scam
BOSTON (AP) — TV actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will go on trial in October on charges that they bribed their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California, a federal judge said Thursday.
The judge set the trial date a day after defense attorneys claimed that new evidence would exonerate the couple of charges in the college admissions bribery scheme that has embroiled prestigious universities across the country.
The famous couple will be tried starting Oct.5 in Boston federal court alongside six other prominent parents accused of rigging the college admissions process. Seven others still fighting the charges will go to trial in January 2021, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said.
Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on the sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as recruits to the rowing team, though neither of them was a rower. Authorities say Loughlin and Giannulli helped create fake athletic profiles for the teens by sending the consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, photos of their teens posing on rowing machines.
The money was funneled through a sham charity operated by Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme, authorities say.
Loughlin and Giannulli’s lawyers had urged the judge to delay the setting of the trial dates in light of new evidence they received from prosecutors this week. They say this evidence bolsters the couple’s claim that they believed their payments were legitimate donations, not bribes.
But the judge said the cases need to be resolved expeditiously and instructed defense attorneys to file any motions to dismiss the case by March 13.
Lady Gaga’s father cites homelessness for his bar’s woes
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga’s father is refusing to pay $260,000 in rent and fees for his restaurant at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal, saying the homeless population is hurting his business.
Joe Germanotta, owner of Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, said he wants the Metropolitan Transit Authority, which oversees the busy commuter train station, to renegotiate his rent or release him from his lease, which expires in 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
Germanotta and other business owners on the terminal’s lower concourse said they are struggling because of a homelessness problem, rodent infestation, and outdated furniture and facilities.
“I want to stay,” Germanotta said. “I just can’t afford to under these conditions.”
Several restaurateurs said that they regret securing a lease and that monthly payments consume 30% or more of their gross revenues — double what they would expect to pay at another location in the city, the Journal reported in December.
The Journal reviewed a letter from the MTA to Germanotta telling him if his debt was not paid within two weeks, the authority would begin the process of repossessing the property.
If an agreement can’t be reached with the MTA, Germanotta said, he plans to seek more than $1.5 million for investments in the restaurant, construction and loss of business.
