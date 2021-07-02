McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’
NEW YORK — Meghan McCain, whose outspoken conservative views have frequently led to verbal fireworks and compelling television on ABC’s “The View,” said Thursday that she is quitting the daytime talk show after four years.
McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced on the air that she would leave after the show’s season ends in late July.
“I will be here another month, so if you still want to fight a little more, we have four more weeks,” McCain said.
The 36-year-old commentator is usually the only conservative voice among the cast of five women, and not afraid to mix it up when she disagrees with them. In the past two months, for example, she’s had contentious exchanges with lead host Whoopi Goldberg and frequent foil Joy Behar.
The show, invented more than two decades ago by Barbara Walters, has done well in the ratings with a mix of celebrity guests and, most prominently, the combustible “hot topics” session, where they kick around the day’s news.
Like many television shows during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hosts have been appearing remotely instead of meeting in a New York studio. McCain, married to conservative commentator Ben Domenech and mother of a baby daughter, said she didn’t want to leave her life in the Washington area to commute again to work.
ABC News said in a statement that it respected and understood her decision, and thanked McCain for her “fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience.”
As the conservative voice on “The View,” McCain filled a role where producers had trouble finding the right person after Elisabeth Hasselbeck left in 2013. McCain has said she was going to turn down an offer to join “The View,” but her father said it was too good an opportunity to pass up.
On her way out, McCain criticized media coverage of “The View,” saying the show was covered with deep misogyny and sexism. She said if the show’s hosts were five men instead of women, they’d have Pulitzer Prizes.
Associated Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.