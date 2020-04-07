Gaga raises $35M for virus fight
NEW YORK (AP)— Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.
“I would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to the medical community. My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don’t infect their families or their patients. What you are doing is putting yourself in harm’s way to help the world and we all salute you,” Gaga said during a news conference Monday.
“What’s very important is three things happening for all of us. That we celebrate and we highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” she said.
The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.
Faithfull in hospital with coronavirus and ‘stable’
LOS ANGELES — The English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is being treated for coronavirus in a London hospital.
Her manager Francois Ravard said Sunday that Faithfull is stable, however, and responding to treatment.
“We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery,” Ravard said.
The 73-year-old has had a number of health issues over the years, including a long battle with hepatitis C and breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2006.
An icon of the 1960s’ British music scene, Faithfull rose to fame with the hit song “As Tears Go By.” A bout of severe laryngitis coupled with drug use in the 1970s would forever alter her crisp, clear voice to become something lower, raspier and perhaps even more distinctive. After an absence from music, she had a celebrated comeback in 1979 with the album “Broken English”
Her most recent album, “Negative Capability,” was released in 2018 to wide acclaim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.