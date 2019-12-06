Chris Brown must give up monkeys under judge’s restrictions
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday said Chris Brown must give up all rights to his former pet monkey, pay for its care and not try to buy a new one if he wants charges of illegal animal ownership dropped.
The 30-year-old singer was allowed to enter a diversion program nearly a year after he was charged with two misdemeanors over his possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.
Brown must permanently forfeit his rights to the monkey, named Fiji, pay $35,000 to the facility where it is now being housed, and refrain from trying to visit it without making special arrangements.
He also must not own any other prohibited species, and submit to searches to prove he isn’t.
If Brown meets the conditions, the charges will be dropped in June.
Brown posted a picture to his 44 million Instagram followers in early 2018 showing his daughter cuddling with the capuchin, named Fiji.
California fish and wildlife agents took the monkey away soon after.
Brown is also prohibited from breaking the law in any other way during the span.
He has had several highly publicized run-ins with law enforcement in the decade since he pleaded guilty to the felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna, for which he served five years’ probation.
Gabrielle Union, NBC meet over ‘America’s Got Talent’ firing
LOS ANGELES — Gabrielle Union and NBC both said Wednesday that they have had a “productive” first conversation on her firing from “America’s Got Talent” and her allegations that she was removed over her complaints about racism and other troubling on-set behavior.
“We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday,” Union said on Twitter. “I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.”
NBC said in a statement that the “initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.”
Union’s attorney Bryan Freedman said Tuesday’s meeting, which included representatives from Fremantle, the show’s production company, was a good start.
“We’re waiting to see the next steps on whether NBC is going to make sure that there are real changes made to protect both the contestants and the talent,” Freedman said.
Union, an actress best known for her roles in films including “Bring It On” and “Bad Boys II,” was a judge on the talent showcase but she and fellow judge Julianne Hough were not asked to return after their first season.
Variety subsequently reported that Union, who is black, believed she was fired because she had asked NBC and the show’s producers to address an environment that tolerated racist jokes and remarks, including what she said were multiple notes from producers saying she was wearing her hair “too black” for the “America’s Got Talent” audience.
