Colbert to return with full studio audience
NEW YORK — In one more step toward a reopened entertainment world, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return on June 14 to episodes with a full studio audience.
Audience members will have to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending shows at New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater. Face masks will be optional.
Since the COVID shutdown in March 2020, Colbert has produced 205 episodes without a live audience, taping his first monologue from the bathtub of his South Carolina home. In August, he moved to a small studio at the Sullivan Theater offices, usually only with the show’s executive producer, stage manager and occasionally Colbert’s wife watching.
Despite Colbert’s announcement on Monday, he may not be the first late-night host back before a full house.
Jimmy Fallon has taped NBC’s “Tonight” show before a partial studio audience of about 40 percent capacity at Rockefeller Center since March 22. NBC said Monday that Fallon plans to have a full audience, fully vaccinated, in early June.
ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has been doing shows back in his regular studio, and at least some people are watching him, but it isn’t clear how many and who they are.
Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka
NEW YORK — Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical based on the early life of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier.
Warner Bros. and the Roald Dahl Story Co. announced Monday that the 25-year-old Chalamet will star in “Wonka.” The studio said the film will “focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.”
Paul King (“Paddington,” “Paddington 2”) will direct from a script he wrote with Simon Farnaby, with “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman producing. Warner Bros. earlier this year set a release date in March 2023.
Associated Press
Gene Wilder starred in 1971′s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” based on Dahl’s celebrated book. In Tim Burton’s 2005 reboot, Johnny Depp played Wonka in a Warner Bros. release that grossed $475 million worldwide.
