West sells stake in beauty brand
NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West is selling a stake in her beauty brand for $200 million, in a deal that values the TV reality star’s three-year-old business at $1 billion.
The buyer is Covergirl owner Coty Inc., which will get a 20% stake in KKW Beauty. Coty seems to be enamored with the Kardashians: Last year, it bought a 51% stake in the makeup line started by Kardashian West’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
“Kim is a true modern day global icon,” said Coty CEO Peter Harf, which is similar to what he said about Jenner in November.
Kardashian West, who stars on the long-running reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and tapped into her hundreds of millions of social media followers to sell lip gloss, body foundation and perfume.
The 39-year-old will still promote KKW Beauty online and will help create new products.
Coty plans to expand the brand into more countries around the world and possibly into other categories, like skin creams and shampoos.
Coty’s brands, including Max Factor makeup and Sally Hansen nail polish, can’t compete with KKW Beauty’s reach. Max Factor, for example, has 585,000 Instagram followers. KKW Beauty has 4.4 million.
Judge says Depp broke court order
LONDON — A U.K. High Court judge ruled Monday that actor Johnny Depp violated a court order by failing to disclose evidence relating to his drug use to lawyers for British tabloid The Sun, which he is suing for libel.
Judge Andrew Nicol deferred a decision on whether to throw out Depp’s claim against The Sun as a result. He said he would rule as soon as possible.
Depp is suing the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and Executive Editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 article claiming the actor was violent and abusive to his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Depp strongly denies being violent, and the emotionally charged case has drawn in celebrities including Depp’s ex-partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder and Heard’s former paramour Elon Musk.
The Sun’s lawyers argue the case should be dismissed because Depp failed to disclose text messages he exchanged with an assistant showing that he tried to buy “MDMA and other narcotics” while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.
Judge Nicol ruled Monday that Depp had breached the disclosure order, and found that “the Australian drug texts were adverse to the claimant’s pleaded case and/or were supportive of the defendants’ pleaded case.”
