New Banksy art unveiled in hospital to thank doctors, nurses
LONDON — A new work by the elusive street artist Banksy, honoring health workers, has been unveiled at a British hospital.
The framed picture, titled “Game Changer,” depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy. Batman and Spiderman action figure toys lie in a wastepaper basket next to the boy.
The nurse figure, complete with a cape and a face mask, wears an apron featuring a red cross — the only spot of color in the black-and-white work.
The piece has been placed on display in a corridor at Southampton General Hospital in southern England Wednesday.
The artist left a note for hospital workers, saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if (it’s) only black and white.”
Health officials said it was a “massive boost to morale” for everyone at the hospital, which has seen at least two members of staff die after contracting the new coronavirus.
“It will be really valued by everyone in the hospital as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art,” said Paula Head, chief executive of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.
The artwork will be auctioned later to raise money for national health charities, a spokeswoman for Banksy said.
Lady Gaga sets May 29 release date for 6th album
NEW YORK — After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of the spreading coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio release will be out on May 29.
Gaga announced the news Wednesday. “Chromatica” was originally supposed to be released on April 10. The album includes collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink, and features the single “Stupid Love,” which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
Several artists have postponed albums because of the coronavirus pandemic, including Luke Bryan, Dixie Chicks, Alanis Morissette, HAIM and Kehlani. Hundreds of live tours have also been canceled or postponed.
Gaga’s last full-length studio album was 2016′s “Joanne.” In 2018 she released the soundtrack for “A Star Is Born,” which won her four Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar for the hit song “Shallow.”
“Chromatica” will qualify for nominations at the 2021 Grammys. Songs and albums released between Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31, 2020, are eligible.
Laura Arwood can be reached at 765-454-8580, laura.arwood@kokomotribune or on Twitter @LauraArwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.