Attenborough gives shark tooth to 7-year-old Prince George
LONDON — Veteran broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough has given Britain’s Prince George a giant shark tooth fossil after a private viewing of his new documentary at Kensington Palace.
Photos released by the palace showed the 7-year-old prince looking intrigued as he looked at the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, a species that lived more than 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks.
Attenborough, 94, found the tooth during a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s.
Attenborough, who spent his childhood collecting fossils and other natural specimens, visited the palace for a private viewing of his new environmental documentary with George’s father, Prince William.
The film, “David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet,” is a personal reflection on his career as a naturalist and the changes he has seen in the natural world during his lifetime.
Attenborough has been making nature documentaries since the 1950s and helped underscore the global threat posed by plastic waste in his 2017 series “Blue Planet II.”
William is second in line to the British throne after his father, Prince Charles, and George is third in line.
Nearly a year after sudden exit, Shepherd Smith returns to TV
NEW YORK — Two weeks shy of a year after abruptly quitting Fox News Channel with a declaration that “truth will always matter,” Shepard Smith returns to television this week at his unexpected new home.
He begins a general interest nightly newscast Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the financial network CNBC, putting him back in the time slot he loved before Fox moved him to the afternoon seven years ago.
The 56-year-old newsman, a Fox News original who joined that network at its start in 1996, says he’s relishing the fresh start.
“We’re going to come out and do just the news,” he said. “We’re not planning to do any analysis in our news hour. We’re going to have journalists, reporters, sound and video. We’re going to have newsmakers and experts ... but no pundits. We’re going to leave the opinion to others. It’s exactly what I’ve been wanting to do. It’s what I’ve been working at for 30 years.”
He’ll work out of a new studio that’s been built for him at CNBC’s New Jersey headquarters by three crews that kept construction going 24 hours a day over eight weeks.
