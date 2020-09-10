DeGeneres vows candor as clouded talk show returns
LOS ANGELES — Ellen DeGeneres says she’ll be ready to talk when her daytime show returns this month after a staff shake-up prompted by allegations of a toxic workplace.
“I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it,” DeGeneres said in a statement announcing the show’s Sept. 21 start of its 18th season.
Tiffany Haddish will join DeGeneres for the kick-off episode, with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be taped at Warner Bros. minus an in-studio audience, which is commonplace during the pandemic.
The first month’s list of high-profile guests reads like a a rebuttal to questions about how DeGeneres and her show are perceived in the industry amid the controversy that cut against the host’s kindly image.
Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin and Chrissy Teigen are set for the first week, with Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom appearing later in September, the show said.
‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021
LOS ANGELES — Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.
“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye” to the reality show, Kim Kardashian West and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday.
“We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” said their social media statement, without further explanation about the move.
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members’ fashion and beauty business empires and led to Kardashian West’s surprising reinvention as a social justice crusader and aspiring lawyer.
“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years —through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the family said.
Besides Kardashian West, others names attached to the statement were Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner; Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick.
The show’s home, the E! network, said it’s a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.