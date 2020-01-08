Weinstein’s rape trial begins on heels
of new charges
NEW YORK — The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial pressed ahead with the start of jury selection Tuesday, rejecting a defense request for a “cooling-off period” because of the burst of publicity over the filing of new charges against the Hollywood mogul in Los Angeles.
Weinstein’s lawyers suggested that the timing of the new sex-crime charges, announced on Monday, was deliberate on the part of prosecutors, and they asked for a delay to let the publicity subside.
“For a prosecutor, this is Christmas morning — the morning of jury selection to have him smeared everywhere,” defense attorney Arthur Aidala said.
Judge James Burke refused a postponement, saying he is confident the jury will understand Weinstein is presumed innocent, and the first 120 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom to fill out a questionnaire, the first step in a process that is expected to take weeks, given heavy news coverage of the case and the way the once-powerful studio boss has been cast as the archvillain of the #MeToo movement.
Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to be honored by GLAAD
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift and writer-director-producer Janet Mock will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for their advocacy for LGBTQ issues.
The pop star will receive the Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Mock, who is best known for her work on the FX series “Pose,” will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional.
They will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16.
Swift has been outspoken proponent for the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender or sexual orientation in a wide variety of areas. Her video for her hit “You Need To Calm Down”also featured prominent LGBTQ celebrities and mocked those who were against gay marriage.
Mock, who wrote a book about her life as a transgender woman, is a writer and director for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” about 1980s ballroom culture with a large LGBTQ cast. She also signed a deal with Netflix in 2019 to produce content for the streaming service.
Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala headline Bonnaroo festival
Nashville, Tenn. — After dominating 2019, singer-rapper Lizzo will be the first female act to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June. Tool and Tame Impala will also headline the four-day festival.
The festival announced the lineup Tuesday for its 19th year. Bonnaroo will be held June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The 1975, Vampire Weekend and others will also perform.
Returning to Bonnaroo will be Leon Bridges, Bassnectar, Run The Jewels, as well as the group Oysterhead, featuring Les Claypool of Primus, Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police.
Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at bonnaroo.com.
